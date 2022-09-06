Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105

Charlotte Musgraves, 105, said she is thankful to still live independently at her age.
Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her birthday Tuesday.
Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her birthday Tuesday.(5SSL)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years.

The woman said she is thankful to still live independently at her age.

The community told WVLT News that Musgraves’ healthy diet consisted of good country cooking and her favorite meal was a country ham biscuit with red eye gravy.

Happy birthday, Charlotte!

