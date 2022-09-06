Judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office

Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.(Source: KOAT/CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

The new ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County in southern New Mexico.

“Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence,” Mathew wrote. “By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress’s election-certification proceedings.”

