Only two more days of rain chances

It seemed like we had a little bit of hope toward the end of August that we’ll be getting back into a wet-weather pattern with some cooler temperatures to boot. Don’t get me wrong, we received some very beneficial rainfall, but we’re also still well behind where we should be and need more rain even though more isn’t coming. There’s two more days of rain chances, today and tomorrow, before we switch back into a summer-like weather pattern with nearly no rain and warmer-than-normal temperatures. Even with the rain chances today and tomorrow, we’re still forecasting higher-than-normal temperatures today and tomorrow. Morning temperatures today and tomorrow will start out in the low-to-mid 70s with a low shower chance near I-45. Under mostly clear skies, expect highs to reach the low-to-mid 90s late today. A few showers and storms may be around during the afternoon, especially east of I-35, but the rain coverage should be fairly limited. A cold front swings through the area Wednesday afternoon which brings us another chance for rain, but unfortunately the rain chances are again limited mostly east of I-35.

After Wednesday’s front passes through, Thursday’s weather and beyond all becomes similar. Yes, temperatures will likely drop a degree or two from Wednesday into Thursday, but we’re still forecasting temperatures close to or even above average as we warm into the low-to-mid 90s every single day. Morning temperatures are also forecast to stay in the low 70s which too is above average for this time of year. Mid-September is typically the timeframe when we see our first true fall cold front but we’re seeing no such front on the horizon as we move toward the middle of this September. Odds are is that we may not get consistent 80s until the end of the month or into October.

