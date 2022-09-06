Slain Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher was a 2010 graduate of Baylor University

Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(St. Mary's Episcopal School)
By KWTX Staff and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Baylor University is mourning the death of Eliza Fletcher, 34, a wife and mother of two found dead after she as abducted while jogging early Friday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We join those nationwide mourning the tragic death of Eliza Fletcher (BSED ‘10),” the university wrote in a Facebook post, “Fletcher earned her bachelor’s in exercise & sports science from Baylor in 2010 on her way to becoming an elementary school teacher back home in Memphis.”

Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Fletcher, killed after she was forced into an SUV.

The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police did not find Fletcher’s body until just after 5 p.m. on Monday and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher’s until Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old Fletcher was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman.

