Spotty rain chances for a couple more days

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Unfortunately the rain chances are quickly dropping off as we go over the next few days. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but those rain chances will drop off quickly tonight. A few more showers are possible Wednesday as a weak cold front moves into our area. The best coverage of rain will remain east of I-35. This front won’t bring much of a dip in the temperatures, as we look to stay in the low-to-mid 90s all week.

As it looks now, this warm and dry style of weather looks to hold on through much of the remainder of September. We typically see cooler temperatures rolling in during the end of September, but it looks like 90s will be holding on.

