USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding to improve internet access in small towns
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding for better internet access.
The fourth round of USDA Reconnect Program funding opens Wednesday, Sept. 6 with a deadline of Nov. 2.
More information on the USDA’S Reconnect Program Round 4 funding can be found here.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.