USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding to improve internet access in small towns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to apply for part the $1.2 billion in federal 'Reconnect Program' funding to increase people's access to high-speed internet.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding for better internet access.

The fourth round of USDA Reconnect Program funding opens Wednesday, Sept. 6 with a deadline of Nov. 2.

More information on the USDA’S Reconnect Program Round 4 funding can be found here.

