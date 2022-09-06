USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding to improve internet access in small towns

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding for better internet access.

The fourth round of USDA Reconnect Program funding opens Wednesday, Sept. 6 with a deadline of Nov. 2.

More information on the USDA’S Reconnect Program Round 4 funding can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.