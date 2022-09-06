Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed Jefferson was riding a motorcycle north on N. Valley Mills when the driver of a Ford F-150 traveling south made a left turn into a parking lot.

Jefferson’s motorcycle collided with the Ford and the motorcyclist was throw off the bike.

Paramedics transported Jefferson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.