Young Waco woman is showing us how to live and lead with a servant’s heart

WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco where a young woman is showing us how to live and lead with a servant’s heart, even in the most dire of circumstances.

“I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2018. I was 24yrs old.”, Savannah Ponce

It’s been almost 5 years since that terminal diagnoses, but still Savannah Ponce finds a way to let the sunlight of her spirit shine through these dark times and she’s done it through helping others.

“So you’ve been making earrings for other cancer victims and I understand that you put these packages together for women that are going through chemo or whatever kind of treatments that they’re going through to help brighten their day.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Savannah knows first-hand how important a sleek pair of earrings can be for an ensemble and for an attitude.

“I started the earrings because obviously I lost my hair so I felt different. I didn’t feel as feminine I guess, so I had to accessorize somehow.”

She not only gives away the jewelry, but this young entrepreneur has started to sell the earrings too. Some of the proceeds go to other women undergoing treatments.

Her mother Nancy nominated Savannah for the Daniel Stark KWTX Be Remarkable Award and has been there every step of the way with her daughter who has taught mom a thing or two about life.

“She has taught us so much, and I’m wearing her earrings too.”, Nancy Kinnear, Mother

