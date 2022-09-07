4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Panama City Beach resort

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.

“You come here on Labor Day Weekend with your child, and you have to go home without them. There’s no words to explain this tragic event that this is. This is just horrible. The only thing we can do is promise to bring as many answers to the family as possible,” said Talamantez.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, appears in court Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer ‘moonshot’