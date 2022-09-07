Bell County inmate dies from medical condition, investigation ongoing

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County inmate has died after suffering from an undisclosed medical condition Monday morning.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 27, was in the housed infirmary where he was transported by an ambulance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 5, according to T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Chiefs Deputy.

Rodriguez was originally booked into Bell County Jail on Aug. 25 for two separate charges of possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $80,000 in total.

An investigation into the incident is on going as required by state law, according Chief Deputy Cruz.

No further details are available at this time.

