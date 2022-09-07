Bryan City Council votes to decrease tax rate

The city of Bryan held a city council meeting on Sept. 6.
The city of Bryan held a city council meeting on Sept. 6.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan held a special City Council meeting on Tuesday and one popular topic on the agenda was the new tax rate proposal.

A tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 valuation was proposed by the city of Bryan going into the City Council meeting. Since the proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $.594252, this means the city of Bryan will increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year.

Councilman Bobby Gutierrez led the group to a six to one vote on a tax cut. This means there is now a proposed tax rate that is lowered by half a cent.

Gutierrez told KBTX he wanted a one cent decrease but said he’s glad that a few councilmembers switched over to favor a tax decrease, versus staying the same or increasing.

“I proposed a one cent tax reduction, but I’m telling you there are some really good arguments [by the opposing councilman],” said Gutierrez.

Councilman Gutierrez said he respects his other councilmembers needs for their areas as they discuss changing the tax rate for 2022.

“We need to make sure we are leaving it better than we found it,” Gutierrez said. “We want to make sure we have a little bit of surplus. We can’t just say here’s our crystal ball and everything’s fine.”

The Mayor of Bryan, Andrew Nelson, said one factor brought into discussion during today’s meeting is the impacts of inflation on our economy with a new tax rate.

“Ultimately Gutierrez and the other councilman agreed to a half cent cut in the tax rate and acknowledged that we could handle inflation and still get our capital projects done for the city of Bryan,” Mayor Nelson said.

The 2022 tax rate won’t go into effect until after its second and final reading on Sep. 13.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 suspects, including a teen, arrested in a deadly drive-by
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Airport photo/file)
Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport cause flights to be cancelled
The Houston County Sheriff's Office says Miguel Alejandro Zuniga is on the run Wednesday morning
Houston County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
Colter Clements, 9, of Bosqueville, is battling a brain bleed which occurred suddenly on March 6.
Bosqueville boy inspires Central Texas amid brain battle