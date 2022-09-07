Central Texas residents anticipating cooler weather by decorating for fall after a scorching summer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses in Central Texas aim to keep up with big-named competitors and high demand from customers by stocking up fall decorations early.

Customers would see fall decorations already set up at Craft Gallery Home Décor and Gift Store in Waco about over a month ago. Vendors supply handmade crafts and decorations at different booths throughout the store.

The manager of the local business, Diana Lee, says she starts asking the store’s vendors for fall items and preparing for the fall season at the beginning of the summer.

“I always write the newsletter and always tell them, okay, ‘let’s start looking towards fall,’” Lee said. “Let’s start getting fall in. Before you know, it will be here.”

Lee said she plans ahead so early because customers come in asking to purchase the seasonal decorations as soon as school starts or earlier.

“Our customers come in a lot going, ‘Do you all have fall yet?’” Lee said. “It does start selling. It’s been selling quite regularly, probably since the first of August.”

The manager said one reason she thinks people are driven to bring in that fall season earlier is because big-named retail stores are decked out with fall items as early as the beginning of summer.

“People start seeing it out and they think, ‘Okay, I need to start decorating for fall,” she said. “I also think that the last three years have been kind of a little disconcerting, and, so, a lot of people are ready for this new season, trying to take out the old and bring in the new.”

After managing the store for over 10 years, she said she also thinks people are buying seasonal decorations earlier because Central Texans are anticipating cooler weather after a summer filled with heat waves, drought, wildfires and water restrictions.

“This season has been really rough on a lot of people in Texas with the heat and fires and all that kind of stuff,” Lee said. “We just came off of a pretty long stretch of 100-degree weather, and so I feel like maybe this is their way of trying to bring in fall a lot quicker.”

This year, because customers are asking more for fall decorations, the store is hosting a workshop for people to make their own. The workshop is Sept. 22, and participants can make fall or Halloween door leaners.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.