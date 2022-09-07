Former Mart City Council member charged for possession of meth

MART, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury indicted former Mart City Council Zachary Blain Byrd for possession of methamphetamine.

Documents reveal Byrd was arrested June 21 after a police officer pulled him over for driving with an expired registration on Waco Drive.

He exited the vehicle and the officer reportedly smelt marijuana. When the officer asked Byrd where the marijuana was, Byrd allegedly told him it was in the glovebox, the documents state.

While searching the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a silver spoon and needles with a white substance.

Byrd was arrested, and upon arrival at the McLennan County Jail, the documents state, he dropped a clear plastic bag with a white substance on the ground.

The substance would later tested positive for methamphetamine, the documents state.

Byrd resigned from Mart City Council in August and is out of jail with on a $3,000 bond.

Byrd and his attorney, Russ Hunt, declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.