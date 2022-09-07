Gatesville veteran patrols school hallways for safety through new program

By Alex Fulton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Left to right and everywhere in between there’s someone new keeping an eye on Gatesville ISD.

“”I’m just looking for anything suspicious,” Adam Fitzer said. “Anything that would seem out of the ordinary.”

He’s not a teacher or administrator. No Fitzer is a veteran and now he spends his days monitoring and checking door locks at the schools.

“It’s just what I know how to do,” he said. “I did infantry for personnel, location, along with all the patrolling and everything else we did.”

The now retired veteran is the first ever volunteer for the new Friends on Duty program. When Fitzer heard about the new program he was ready to protect and to serve all, including his sophomore daughter at Gatesville High School.

Responsibilities vary from school to school, but generally volunteers in the program check door locks and monitor hallways throughout the day.

“Throughout the school day when they start working on the campus it’s really a fluid day some campuses need them checking exterior doors more often,” Gatesville ISD executive director Yancey Sanderson said.

In case of emergency, volunteers are not responsible for taking action. Fitzer is just there to help with reporting anything suspicious to officials like the school resource officer or the principal.

“I know a few of the kids that are here and it would hurt if something were to ever happen to any of them,” Fitzer said.

It’s these routine checks that keep everyone safe in schools.

“I don’t want it to happen anywhere, but it does,” Fitzer said. “And I would rather be here and be able to do something about it than not be here.”

The school district is still looking for volunteers to be in the program. All volunteers must pass a background check before getting in. Applications can be picked up at the Gatesville ISD Administration Building at 311 South Lovers Lane.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered
File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

Latest News

Learn all about the "Be Real" App and "Disney+ Day" in the Daily 4 - 9.7.22
The "Be Real" App and "Disney+ Day" in the Daily 4 - 9.7.22
Tidy Up Tuesdays: Tidy Up Your Mail! 9.5.22
Tidy Up Tuesdays: Tidy Up Your Mail! 9.5.22
File Photo
Former Mart City Council member charged for possession of meth
The now retired veteran is the first ever volunteer for the new Friends on Duty program.
New Gatesville program enlists parents to help with safety