Georgia cop arrested in prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man whose job is to protect and serve found himself caught in the middle of a sting operation.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Deputy Chief Jason Diprima with the Cartersville Police Department was in Orlando, Florida, in an unmarked DEA government vehicle soliciting prostitution while he was in town for the American Polygraph Association seminar.

Diprima began texting with an undercover detective in Orlando and eventually showed up at a location with alcohol and money in hand with the intention of having sex with the undercover agent. That’s when the police moved in to arrest him and he allegedly lied about what was going on.

“You would’ve thought, as a high-ranking police officer, well respected, he would’ve known better...but he didn’t, and now he’s got lots of issues - home issues, work issues, criminal issues. What he’s got going on here is a situation, and he’s in the middle of it,” said Sheriff Judd during a news conference.

Diprima was taken to the Polk County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.

The Cartersville Police Department has been notified of the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered
Fertilizer companies are reportedly slammed this week as customers try to put down fertilizer...
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

Latest News

Central Texas stores stocked with fall decorations
Central Texas stores ready for fall
15-year-old Mobile County teen dead after fentanyl overdose, according to sheriff’s office
15-year-old Alabama teen dead after fentanyl exposure, according to sheriff’s office
Central Texas stores gearing up for fall despite hot weather
Central Texas residents anticipating cooler weather by decorating for fall after a scorching summer
Seattle teachers make signs at Judkins Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in advance of a possible...
Seattle cancels 1st day of school as teachers OK strike
Courtney Clenney
Elevator video to be used as evidence against Courtney Clenney, social media model charged in boyfriend’s death