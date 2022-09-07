High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase.

Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.

A high speed chase ensued but quickly ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into two parked cars a few minutes later. Three men ran from the vehicle, but all were eventually taken into custody.

Quantavius Moore, 22, was arrested a few blocks away and charged with evading police.

Dreion Moore, 28, ran to a home in the 400 block of Ella Street and barricaded himself inside. After several minutes Dreion and another man exited the house. Dreion was charged with evading in a motor vehicle and on foot, failure to comply striking motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. He also had a TDCJ parole warrant for assaulting a public servant, according to police.

A search warrant for the Ella Street home lead police to seize several firearms.

After a short pursuit, Anthony Woods, 25, was arrested and police found him in possession of a stolen firearm. He was charged with having a stolen firearm and evading. Police also discovered there were outstanding warrants for deadly conduct from the College Station Police Department and four warrants out of Navasota.

Along with Navasota police, Navasota Fire Department, Grimes County Sheriff Office, Brazos County Sheriff Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and ATF assisted during the investigation.

