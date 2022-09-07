UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana

Authorities also arrested his girlfriend in the same city.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Julia Potts
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT
CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.

His girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz was also arrested Tuesday evening and is likely facing charges for allegedly helping him escape.

Zuniga escaped from the Houston County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say he was last seen on camera at 1:49 a.m. at the sheriff’s office located at 700 South 4th St. in Crockett. He was in custody for drug-related charges.

