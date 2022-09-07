Labor Day bust: CBP officers seize $12M in meth at Texas-Mexico border

Packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.(CBP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at The Del Rio Port of Entry made the “largest methamphetamine seizure in port history” on Labor Day.

The seizure was on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.

The tractor trailer was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the shipment.

The government said the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $11.9 million.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine. It is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience,” said Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores.

