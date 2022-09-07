Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas announces plan to retire in January 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday received notice from superintendent Dr. George Kazanas that he will be retiring in January 2023.

“Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of our district while maintaining the vision of Innovation, Commitment, and Excellence,” wrote Midway ISD Board President Pete Rusek in a letter to parents. “I value Dr. Kazanas’s heart for our students and educators.”

Kazanas directed two successful bond programs to address student growth without raising the tax rate with either bond election, the school district said in a news release.

Rusek said that over the next few months Kazanas will be transitioning from Midway ISD into a new role as the division director of field services for the Texas Association of School Boards, “where he will have the opportunity to work with districts across the state to improve student outcomes.”

Kazanas, named the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in 2018, “leaves big shoes to fill,” Rusek said.

“The Board and I are committed to conducting a smooth process this fall to select the next new dynamic leader of Midway ISD.”

