Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas announces plan to retire in January 2023

Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas
Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas(District Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday received notice from superintendent Dr. George Kazanas that he will be retiring in January 2023.

“Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of our district while maintaining the vision of Innovation, Commitment, and Excellence,” wrote Midway ISD Board President Pete Rusek in a letter to parents. “I value Dr. Kazanas’s heart for our students and educators.”

Kazanas directed two successful bond programs to address student growth without raising the tax rate with either bond election, the school district said in a news release.

Rusek said that over the next few months Kazanas will be transitioning from Midway ISD into a new role as the division director of field services for the Texas Association of School Boards, “where he will have the opportunity to work with districts across the state to improve student outcomes.”

Kazanas, named the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in 2018, “leaves big shoes to fill,” Rusek said.

“The Board and I are committed to conducting a smooth process this fall to select the next new dynamic leader of Midway ISD.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
Central Texas pursuit ends with two dead in Fort Worth
Body cam video released: Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 - An expert talks about when it might be time to consider a new...
Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22
"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22
"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22
Rollerdome
Hardwired review: Rollerdome