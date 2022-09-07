Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage.

The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022.

If you have information, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department or you can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution.

You can submit tips online at copperascovecrimestoppers.com/ or you can call 254.547.1111. You can also use the P3 Tips App.

Photo of the suspect's vehicle (Copperas Cove Police Department)

