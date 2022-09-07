Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport cause flights to be cancelled

No estimation on when power will be restored
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Airport photo/file)
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Airport photo/file)(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has lost power causing flights to be cancelled and roadways to be closed this morning.

The airport reported the power outage on their twitter at 5:30 a.m stating “We are still investigating the cause of the power outage that is impacting the Barbara Jordan Terminal and do not have an ETA of when it will be restored.”

The outage is currently under investigation with crews from Austin Energy on the scene.

“We are currently investigating a power outage at the airport. All power lines near the airport are underground,” said Austin Energy on Twitter. “Our crews are on-site assessing the situation. Currently, we do not have an estimated time of restoration. We will provide updates as they became available.”

Those who are set to fly from the airport this morning are to check their flight statuses, the airport tweeted.

