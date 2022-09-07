Power restored at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s power has been restored as of almost 8 a.m., according to the airport.

“TSA has begun screening passengers and we are working with APD to reopen airport roadways,” tweeted the airport.

ORIGINAL STORY

The airport reported the power outage on their twitter at 5:30 a.m stating “We are still investigating the cause of the power outage that is impacting the Barbara Jordan Terminal and do not have an ETA of when it will be restored.”

The outage is currently under investigation with crews from Austin Energy on the scene.

“We are currently investigating a power outage at the airport. All power lines near the airport are underground,” said Austin Energy on Twitter. “Our crews are on-site assessing the situation. Currently, we do not have an estimated time of restoration. We will provide updates as they became available.”

Those who are set to fly from the airport this morning are to check their flight statuses, the airport tweeted.

⚠️ #AUSAlert Power outage: There is currently a power outage in the terminal. Airport teams have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage. If you are in the terminal, please follow instructions by AUS staff. We will post updates here. Thank you for your patience. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) September 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.