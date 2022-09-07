Rain goes away & so does the humidity this weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
While we’re still waiting for our first true fall cold front, the two fronts are on the way through the end of the weekend will gradually chip away at some of the humidity. That’s about all the fronts will do for us, this go around. The spotty rain chance we saw today came as the first of the two fronts slid in. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to dip slightly and nix the rain chance to end the week. That slight dip in temperatures gives us a Thursday with morning temperatures in the low 70s, and afternoon highs in the low 90s. The lower humidity will make Thursday’s heat more manageable too!

The second cold front coming doesn’t really arrive until Sunday. That means that some humidity is going to be able to filter back Friday, so you’ll notice the mugginess returning. Highs in the mid 90s are possible, both, Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s front should help to drop temperatures slightly and drop dew points too, but as far as rain goes... this looks like a dry front. Behind the front again, we’ll see temperatures slip into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday before low-to-mid 90s returns for the remainder of the week.

TROPICS UPDATE: Peak hurricane season is officially upon us (highest peak around Sept 10th) and we have several spots we are monitoring. It’s the season to stay up-to-date on possible tropical development. No impacts to Texas expected at this time.

  • Hurricane Kay in the Eastern Pacific, bringing impacts to Baja California
  • Hurricane Earl which is expected to pass southeast of Bermuda
  • Hurricane Danielle with no land impacts expected
  • Two separate waves off the coast of Africa that have a small to medium chance of further development in the next 2-5 days

