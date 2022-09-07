Texas man accused of burglarizing storage units, stealing $30K worth of collectibles
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a suspect in the burglary of multiple storage units and theft of tens of thousands of dollars in collectibles.
Francisco Cepeda, 36, has been charged with burglary of a building and is being held at the Bexar County Jail.
According to police, storage units at a storage facility on Tezel Road were broken into during the month of August with numerous valuable items stolen such as about $30K worth of collectables.
Investigators were able to recover a large amount of stolen collectable items leading to the recovery of stolen property after developing Cepeda as a suspect.
Anyone with information is to contact (210) 207-7273.
