Texas judge rules HIV drug mandate violates religious freedom of Christian-run business

FILE PHOTO: pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP
FILE PHOTO: pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP(Mike Miletich)
By CBS News
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CBS NEWS) - A Texas judge ruled a provision in the Affordable Care Act requiring businesses to provide health insurance offering HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of a Christian-run business.

CBS news reported the ruling from U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor focuses on claims from Braidwood Management, a Christian business owned by Steven Hotze.

The for-profit corporation claims its rights were violated by the mandate based on protections from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

According to CBS News, the conflict involves pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs, or PrEP drugs, which research has showed help reduce the risk of contracting HIV from sex by about 99 percent.

Hotze, whose company provides health insurance to about 70 employees, argued that offering coverage for PrEP drugs encouraged “homosexual behavior” and violated “his religious beliefs by making him complicit in encouraging those behaviors.”

CLICK HERE to read the full CBS News article.

