Two “cold” fronts on the way, but cold air remains elusive

We were a bit spoiled by rain and clouds at the end of August that helped to drag temperatures down into the 80s for a few days. Unfortunately, the clouds have broken, the rain has mostly left, and now high temperatures are back into the low-to-mid 90s. While we’re still waiting for our first true fall cold front, the two fronts on the way through the end of the weekend will gradually chip away at some of the humidity. Temperatures this morning starting out in the low-to-mid 70s will warm into the low-to-mid 90s today with morning sunshine giving way to some afternoon cloud cover. As far as today’s rain chances go, well there’s a chance for a stray shower or two in the morning, but there’s only a 20% to 30% chance of rain with the front’s arrival this afternoon. Today’s rain chances are highest east of I-35, but most will likely stay rain-free. After today’s front passes through, we’re expecting temperatures to slip slightly. We’ll be in the low 70s tomorrow morning with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. With a small drop in humidity too, heat index values will likely only reach the low-to-mid 90s!

The second cold front swinging through our area doesn’t really arrive until Sunday. The first front, however, will stall close to the coast and block some humidity from returning. By the end of the work week, some humidity is going to be able to filter back in so we’ll notice the mugginess returning. Temperatures Friday should warm into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and mid-90s return Saturday. Saturday’s afternoon dewpoints in the 60s should prevent us from feeling soaring heat index values, but it’ll still feel like the mid-to-upper 90s Saturday and likely Sunday too. Front 2 arrives Sunday afternoon and while it likely won’t kick up any rain, Sunday’s front should help to drop temperatures slightly and drop dew points too. We’ll see temperatures slip into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday before low-to-mid 90s returns for the remainder of the week. Dew points may slip into the 40s and 50s next week so heat index values will be non-existent locally, but those low dew points also mean there’s no rain on the way next week.

