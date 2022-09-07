VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after MPD identified Eliza Fletcher’s body, police are continuing to investigate leads in the case — including new surveillance video obtained from the apartment complex where murder suspect Cleotha Henderson’s brother lived.

From the Longview Gardens apartment complex, surveillance video shows Henderson driving into the neighborhood Friday morning.

He is then seen cleaning his car for two hours, at one point with the help of an additional unknown person.

After obtaining this surveillance video, Action News 5 emailed MPD to ask if they knew who the other person was and if they have been charged.

MPD responded:

This is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information available at this time.

Then, minutes later, they reached out to the Longview Gardens leasing office.

“I guess after they found out about the second person,” said manager Shatiata Watson.

Watson says she’s reviewed the video three times, but it’s the first time she’s been approached by MPD about the video.

“If they would’ve reached out to me, I would’ve given them the video, I didn’t mind because if something like that, that needs to be addressed,” she said.

Tuesday at a press conference, MPD police chief C.J. Davis couldn’t say if Henderson worked alone.

“It’s still early on,” Davis said. “We’re still uncovering various leads. This is an ongoing investigation and it’s a possibility, but at this time, no one else has been charged.”

Watson says watching the surveillance video leaves her feeling worried.

“What if they would do it (the crime) to someone out here?” she said. “It’s sad that they would bring that lady way over here and do something like that.”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and have not confirmed another suspect at this time.

We do know that Henderson’s brother, Mario Abston, has been arrested on unrelated drug charges.

