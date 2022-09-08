10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information.
Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy
Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market
Temple After Harvest Party & Grape Stomp: 3 Texans Winery After Harvest Party/ Grape Stomp
Let’s Walk Waco: Let’s Walk Waco
Gatesville Market Day: Market Days September 10, 2022
Killeen Block Party: Levallois Killeen Tickets, West Ward Elementary School
Waco 9/11 Concert & Fundraiser: 9-11 Remembrance Concert & Fundraiser
Waco City Crit: Waco City Crit
Beast Of The Brazos: Beast of the Brazos
BBQ Cookoff & 9/11 Service: Facebook page with more information
