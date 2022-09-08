Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who ‘murdered her dog’

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacey Lakeview, broke into her neighbor’s home, attacked the victim, “grabbed the gun from her,” and then “shot her in the head” after the victim allegedly murdered Ming’s dog, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.

The murder happened shortly before midnight on September 6, 2022 at 425 Whispering Avenue. Police officers were dispatched to the residence after the owner, Angie Melissa Moore, 45, called police to report Ming was trying to break into her home. Moore alerted the 911 operator she “had a gun” and would be forced to shoot in self defense, police said.

When officers arrived at the home about three minutes after Moore called 911, they encountered Ming, naked and covered in blood, running away from the residence.

An officer deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue Ming but it was ineffective. Officers arriving at the scene eventually detained Ming and placed her in the back of a Bellmead Police Department patrol unit.

The officers entered the home and found Moore lying in a large pool of blood on the floor. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ming was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of lacerations she claimed she sustained while breaking in through the window, the affidavit states.

While Ming was receiving medical treatment, the document states, she told health care workers she “murdered” Moore, and that when she broke into Moore’s home the woman had a gun. Ming, according to the documents, further admitted she took the gun away from Moore and “shot her in the head” because Moore killed her dog.

Ming allegedly told medical personnel the blood on her hands was “probably the murder victim’s.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Moore’s family care for the victim’s 13-year-old son.

Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail with a $1 million bond.

