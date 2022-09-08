Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital

Deputies say a good samaritan assisted the deputy during the inmate’s attempted escape.
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital.

The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.

While the inmate was being discharged from the hospital, he attempted to flee from a deputy. After a short chase, and with the assistance of a citizen, the deputy was able to catch Mr. Jones and place him back in custody. The inmate never made it off of the hospital property and was placed back into custody at approximately 4:49 pm.

Mr. Jones was then transported to the Brazos County Detention Center and has been charged with Escape causing injury. The deputy sustained a minor injury during this event.

We would like to thank the Good Samaritan who assisted our deputy during this incident. We would also like to thank the Bryan Police Department for their prompt response to the scene for assistance.

This article will be updated when more information from officials is available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

Latest News

Degrees of Science: America The Beautiful with Joey Picca 9.7.22
Degrees of Science: America The Beautiful with Joey Picca 9.7.22
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II, KWTX@4 - 9.8.22
The Passing of Queen Elizabeth II - KWTX@4 - 9.8.22
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
home invasion victim
Central Texas family mourns death of woman killed during home invasion
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Four suspects in custody after shooting at Uvalde park wounds two juveniles