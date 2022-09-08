Bye bye rain chances...

Although we’re slowly getting closer to the second rainy season, we’re forecasting a return to a traditional summer-like weather pattern with hot temperatures and next to no rain chances. It is September so our temperatures will be cooler than what we experienced in the middle of summer, but we likely won’t see high temperatures dip into the 80s on a widespread basis until the end of the month (maybe). A cold front sunk through the area yesterday bringing the Brazos Valley showers and thunderstorms, but most of the area did miss out on the rain. Highs were able to reach the mid-90s yesterday, but yesterday’s front has dropped our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this morning. We will be cooler today and slightly less humid, but high temperatures will still hover close to average in the low 90s with maybe a few upper 80s. There is a chance for rainfall along and south of Highway 190 as maybe a stray shower bubbles up in the afternoon heat, but today’s rain chances are capped at 10%.

Despite the “cooler” temperatures returning today, we’re going to be warming right back up again starting tomorrow. Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 60s but afternoon highs will again reach the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values Friday may climb as high as about 96°, but we’re forecasting a drop in humidity this weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s, but the lower humidity will keep the heat index values close to the actual temperature. Another cold front should swing through the area Sunday but this front comes through dry and without a ton of colder air behind it. Highs will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday and humidity will be extremely low too. Just like with yesterday’s front, Sunday’s front will only drop temperatures briefly and we’ll be right back into the mid-90s for the majority of next week.

