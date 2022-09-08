Baby found safe after being taken in stolen Jeep Cherokee in Harris County

Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.
Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.(Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The infant inside a stolen Jeep Cherokee, has been located, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident occurred before 5 a.m. at a C-store in the 22523 block of Imperial Valley on FM 1960 when the father of the child left the Jeep on with the child inside and entered the store.

The Jeep was found in the 16400 block of Eton Block Lane as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday but the baby was not found.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two suspects entered the Jeep and drove away.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered
File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

Latest News

Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33
Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder
Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street
Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting
Walton "Bo" Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, is the only person in America making these old-school...
Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana