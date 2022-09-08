Homecoming mums at Central Texas school made by students participating in fundraiser for floral projects

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students.

This is the second year McGregor High School FFA held the fundraiser overseen by Agriculture Science Teacher and FAA Advisor Chelsea Fewell.

“I’m really proud of their work,” Fewell said. “There were about 25 students who made all those items in the last three weeks. We learned all the different techniques, all the different braids and chains and how to put everything together. We assembled them assembly line style.”

The mums and garters were ordered by students pre-k through high school who got to specify what they wanted on them.

Fewell’s two floral design classes worked for three solid weeks to fulfill the orders.

Sophomore Calob Walker is a student in the class who said he loved getting to learn something new while helping other people.

“People were very supportive. It took a lot of time,” Walker said. “We got more than last year, and it took a lot of time to make all of these all three weeks.”

The prices ranged from $15 to $40 with sizes including pee-wee, mini and traditional.

While the fundraiser was through FFA, the group has earmarked all the proceeds to go to the floral design classes.

Fewell was brought to tears when she talked about how much good will be done for students thanks to the outpouring of support.

The money raised will pay for all other floral projects for the rest of the year.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Fewell said. “It just makes me happy because people bought so many mums and garters. We can provide all our Christmas arrangements, our Easter projects, our spring projects, our wreaths, everything the students get to keep for free because they’re paid for now.”

Sophomore Kinleigh Hering is in her second year in FFA. She was one of the students who was on hand Wednesday after school to pass out the creations to customers.

“This project got all of our campuses involved and gave back to our FFA chapter which is so wonderful to see,” Hering said.

“I like to see our clients’ reactions and all the kids’ reactions whenever we get to show them their mum or their garter. It makes me so happy to see that our hard work gets to help all these other people.”

The McGregor Bulldogs will play Gatesville for Homecoming Friday night.

