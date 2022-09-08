Late-summer style weather makes a comeback

The rain chances and even, at times, cooler weather has been nice for the last few weeks but we are transitioning back to dry and hot weather. We will have slightly lower humidity tonight, so waking up in the morning will be pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s. The afternoon heats up fairly quickly though and we top off in the low to mid 90s. There will be some humidity around (really just from the recent rains and wet ground) but humidity will drop even further with a Sunday cold front on the way.

The front looks to pass through Central Texas without any rain but will help to bring in another shot of dry and air even a slight cool down in temperatures for Monday. Before the front passes through, high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s. Highs will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday and humidity will be extremely low too. This isn’t a true, Fall cold front we’ve all be awaiting. Sunday’s front will only drop temperatures briefly and we’ll be right back into the mid-90s for the majority of next week. However, it’s a good sign that things might just be changing soon in the weather department... we will be here to keep you in the know!

