Man fires gun during domestic disturbance in Killeen, strikes girl in the foot

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Mainet Alice, 45, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he allegedly fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance and struck a girl in a foot, police said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle.

Police officers learned about the shooting when they were dispatched to Harker Heights Seton Hospital after doctors reported a 9-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound in the foot. 

The child was subsequently transported to McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

An investigation revealed the child’s mother and Mainet got into a fight inside the residence on Chuckwagon Circle.

During the altercation, police said, the suspect took out a handgun and discharged it towards the wall, striking a child in a room connected to that wall.

Officers located the suspect at the residence, and he was arrested without incident.  He was transported to the Killeen City Jail and is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

