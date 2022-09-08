Mexia police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Mexia has been arrested.

Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police found the deceased victim and secured the crime scene.

The victim’s body was transported by Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home to The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Texas for an autopsy.

The unidentified suspect has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Mexia Police Department ( 254-562-4150 ) or the Limestone County Crimestoppers Hotline.

