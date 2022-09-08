Mexia police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting

Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street
Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street(Courtesy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Mexia has been arrested.

Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police found the deceased victim and secured the crime scene.

The victim’s body was transported by Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home to The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Texas for an autopsy.

The unidentified suspect has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Mexia Police Department (254-562-4150) or the Limestone County Crimestoppers Hotline.

