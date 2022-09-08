Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting

Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street
Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street(Courtesy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia.

Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police found the deceased victim and secured the crime scene.

Law enforcement agencies have identified multiple individuals related to the incident and are seeking them for questioning, according to Eric B. Garretty, Mexia City Manager.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
LEFT TO RIGHT: Murder victim Elizabeth Romero, murder suspects Jessica Colleen Robinson and...
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered
File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

Latest News

Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33
Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder
Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies searching for infant after locating stolen Jeep Cherokee
Walton "Bo" Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, is the only person in America making these old-school...
Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana