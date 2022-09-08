Police investigating shooting at downtown Uvalde park; several wounded

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Uvalde are investigating a shooting that left several people wounded.

“Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims,” the City of Uvalde Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Police said it is an “active crime scene and shooting investigation.”

The latest incident comes on the same week students in the devastated community returned to school for the first time since a gunman used an AR-15 style rifle to massacre 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

CBS 11 shared photos from CBS News Correspondent Lilia Luciano, who confirmed with police there are two injured victims who are currently being treated at a hospital.

Luciano reported late Thursday police are looking for two possible suspects.

Uvalde PD have just confirmed shots fired at Memorial Park in Uvalde today. There are two injured victims who are currently being treated at the hospital and they are looking for two possible suspects. pic.twitter.com/i8HxaXmSYk — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) September 8, 2022

