Texas now has lowest gas prices in the nation

GAS
GAS(Gillian Trudeau)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to a new report from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 13 cents lower than last week.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.75, 8 cents lower than last week.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.48 per gallon while drivers in the McAllen metropolitan area are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon.

“The Texas statewide gas price average fell for the 12th consecutive week and down 32 percent from the record high of $4.70 set on June 15,” said AAA Texas. “ Crude oil prices have fallen nearly $15 per barrel since the end of August and have remained below $90 per barrel.”

West Texas Intermediate crude reached a high of $121 in mid-June and at the time of this release is trading at $83.

With crude oil making up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas, retail fuel prices will likely continue to decrease in the near future.

However, fluctuations remain possible due to uncertainty surrounding Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the report.

Drivers in California are paying the most at $5.31 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

