Waco prostitution sting leads to seven arrested, over $1,000 seized

The seven suspects arrested during the prostitution sting.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven suspects have been arrested and over a $1,000 seized following a two-day prostitution sting done by the Waco Police Department and the Department of Public Safety.

Officers posted ads on known sites used for prostitution on Sept. 6-7 where they met with offenders and arrested them in the Waco area.

Authorities seized a total of $1,060 worth brought by the suspects to the location as well as seven cell phones and impounded three vehicles.

“A job well done by the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit, DPS CID, and community partners that helped in this operation’s success,” said Cierra Shipley, Waco PD’s spokeswoman.

The following men were arrested in McLennan County by Waco Police and charged with solicitation of prostitution:

Mikel Ervin, 33, with a cash bond of $5,000

Ferdinand Guitad, 27, with a cash bond of $5,000

Aaron Lopez, 20, with a cash bond of $2,000

Hector Matute, 29, with a cash bond of $2,000

Milton Perez-Enriquez, 17, with a cash bond of $2,000

Widnel Sylfort , 41, with a cash bond of $5,000

Washington Vega, 31, with a cash bond of $2,000

