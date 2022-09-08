Woman, 88, befriends young man who she says saved her life

Barbara Kimbro, 88, met a new friend by happenstance while putting gas in her car. (Source: WTVM)
By Gabriela Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Barbara Kimbro, 88, met a new friend by happenstance while putting gas in her car.

She was on her way home from visiting a friend when she noticed her tank was nearly empty and pulled into the next service station she saw.

After not getting a receipt at the pump, she decided to make a quick trip inside without her walker.

Kimbro told WTVM she lost her balance and almost fell to the ground. But as she met a curb, she also met a new friend.

To her surprise, 27-year-old JaQuan Sanks came to Kimbro’s rescue, catching her before she hit the ground.

“He literally saved my life,” Kimbro said. “I just felt like it was a God moment because he couldn’t have waited another second; if he had I was on the way down.”

Sanks was holding the door open for Kimbro and happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“I didn’t think; I just reacted,” Sanks said. “My attention span towards an older person is alert when I see one period. My attention was already on Ms. Barbara.”

Kimbro bought Sanks a full tank of gas but said she knows that’s not nearly enough to thank him for saving her life.

“I didn’t grab her for the publicity or the attention we’re getting,” Sanks said. “Luckily, the person I caught in my arms, Mrs. Barbara, has a personality out of this world; it deserves to be seen.”

Despite having met a few days ago, Sanks said meeting Kimbro has changed his life.

“I’m just appreciative of just being able to be a part of her life and her being a part of mine because my life has definitely changed within a day,” Sanks said.

“I love this man; he’s just great; he’s my new son,” Kimbro said.

Sanks gifted his new “mom” a bouquet of flowers and a matching shirt for the both of them to wear.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

