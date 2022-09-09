Bell County Democrat says vandal is targeting his campaign office as a form of political intimidation

Suspect allegedly admitted to vandalizing office on one occasion, but has not been arrested by police
Killeen PD catch up with the suspect but no arrest was made.
Killeen PD catch up with the suspect but no arrest was made.(Louie Minor)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen campaign office of Louie Minor, a county commissioner candidate in Bell County, was vandalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Minors said it was the third time the air conditioning systems have been vandalized at this office

In the videos captured by minor’s security system, you can see a man with a pair of wire cutters.

On a separate occasion, the person caught by video was seen with a crowbar.

“The police, they interviewed him and he admitted to it. He said the reason he did this damage is because we’re democrats, we’re destroying the country and we’re trying to decriminalize marijuana here in Killeen,” said Minor.

Despite police having interviewed the subject and getting an admission of guilty in one instance of vandalism, an arrest warrant is needed to get him off the streets.

Until that arrest can be made, Minor’s campaign team isn’t backing down or taking this lightly.

“Oh no, no we’re not afraid. In fact, this is going to make us stronger. It’s going to make us stronger, yes,” said campaign manager Shirley Fleming.

With tools in hand, the subject has visited the campaign office on Aug. 15, Aug. 16, and most recently, on Sept. 3.

The most recent date is when Minor found the man and called police. It was on that occasion when the suspect was subsequently released due to lack of arrest warrant.

Spending more than $13,000 to repair his systems after the three separate acts of vandalism, Minor is more determined than ever to reach a larger audience going into the November election.

“To me, you know, it seems like he was trying to intimidate us. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to continue focusing on the November election,” said Minor.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

The display on UMHB's campus features 2,977 flags here, one for each life lost.
Student-organized display at UMHB remembers lives lost on 9/11
File Graphic
Texas man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol...
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
Wheels of seized undeclared cheese.
Wheels fall off Cheese smuggling attempt in El Paso