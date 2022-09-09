Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrest fugitive while executing drug warrant

Items found at the residence of a search warrant operation
Items found at the residence of a search warrant operation(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fugitive with a warrant from Somervell County has been arrested following a search warrant executed in Bosque County.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed the search warrant Sept. 9 at a residence at 13578 FM 56 om Lakeside Village and took four individuals into custody.

The investigation was initiated after receiving information and complaints of suspicious activity conducted at the location.

Investigators seized items of drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and scales for of drug trafficking.

Deputies also located a small quantity of marijuana, prescription medications and methamphetamine.

Kennie Joe Riddle, of Lakeside Village, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Riddle is also wanted in Somervell County for possession of a controlled substance.

Three individuals were released at the scene with possible charges forthcoming, according to the Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

