Bosque County woman with dementia found
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Brenda Boyd has been located, according to the Bosque Sheriff’s Office.
Brenda Boyd was last seen walking out of the entrance of Soldiers Bluff park with her dog on a leash and has not been seen since.
Boyd was last seen wearing is wearing a light colored shirt, straw hat and possibly jeans, according to Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.
Her dog is a blonde cocker spaniel.
Anyone with information is call (254) 435-2362.
