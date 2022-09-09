Bosque County woman with dementia missing

Brenda Boyd
Brenda Boyd(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple local agencies are asking for public’s help in their search for a missing woman with dementia.

Brenda Boyd was last seen walking out of the entrance of Soldiers Bluff park with her dog on a leash and has not been seen since.

Boyd was last seen wearing is wearing a light colored shirt, straw hat and possibly jeans, according to Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

Her dog is a blonde cocker spaniel.

Anyone with information is call (254) 435-2362.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

Latest News

Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
Central Texas radio host's legacy continues with son
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Son of deceased Central Texas Sunday morning radio show continues father’s legacy
Central Texas radio broadcaster's legacy lives on through son
Central Texas radio host's legacy continues with son
Items found at the residence of a search warrant operation
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest fugitive while executing search warrant