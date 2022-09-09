Bosque County woman with dementia missing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple local agencies are asking for public’s help in their search for a missing woman with dementia.

Brenda Boyd was last seen walking out of the entrance of Soldiers Bluff park with her dog on a leash and has not been seen since.

Boyd was last seen wearing is wearing a light colored shirt, straw hat and possibly jeans, according to Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

Her dog is a blonde cocker spaniel.

Anyone with information is call (254) 435-2362.

