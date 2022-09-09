Good News Friday: September 9, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD wants to give a big congratulation to its summer graduates. Students from Brazos, University, and Waco High School worked very hard to get their diplomas. The district says, its is proud of them and wish them well on the next chapter of their lives.

Killeen ISD wishes a big congratulations to Jessica Beeman for being selected as athletic trainer of the quarter by Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Department in Temple! Beeman takes care of athletes from Killeen High and volunteers for many district hosted events. She always has a smile on her face and kangaroo pride in her heart!

Congratulations or Gratulujeme as the Czech say. The West high school FFA won second place for non-commercial float in the Westfest parade on Saturday! These students definitely worked hard on this float because it looks did a great job!!

A Waco student has earned the coast guard foundation scholarship that benefits the children of veterans. Riley Kennedy is the daughter of retired Coast Guard Veteran, James Patrick Kennedy. Riley plans to attend Baylor this fall.

We have some very special birthdays to announce. First, the man behind the scenes, a very wise and down to earth guy. Our director, Jacob Cockrell! He is an amazing father and loves to fish. Jacob is very knowledgeable, he has worked at this station for 18 years. We hope you have a great birthday and vacation soon!

That’s not all! We want to wish our very Ke’sha Lopez a magnificent Virgo season birthday. Ke’sha is smart, very dedicated and passionate. We love waking up with her every morning here on News 10 every morning. We hope you had a great birthday and vacation!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.