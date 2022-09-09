Good News Friday: September 9, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD wants to give a big congratulation to its summer graduates. Students from Brazos, University, and Waco High School worked very hard to get their diplomas. The district says, its is proud of them and wish them well on the next chapter of their lives.

Killeen ISD wishes a big congratulations to Jessica Beeman for being selected as athletic trainer of the quarter by Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Department in Temple! Beeman takes care of athletes from Killeen High and volunteers for many district hosted events. She always has a smile on her face and kangaroo pride in her heart!

Congratulations or Gratulujeme as the Czech say. The West high school FFA won second place for non-commercial float in the Westfest parade on Saturday! These students definitely worked hard on this float because it looks did a great job!!

A Waco student has earned the coast guard foundation scholarship that benefits the children of veterans. Riley Kennedy is the daughter of retired Coast Guard Veteran, James Patrick Kennedy. Riley plans to attend Baylor this fall.

We have some very special birthdays to announce. First, the man behind the scenes, a very wise and down to earth guy. Our director, Jacob Cockrell! He is an amazing father and loves to fish. Jacob is very knowledgeable, he has worked at this station for 18 years. We hope you have a great birthday and vacation soon!

That’s not all! We want to wish our very Ke’sha Lopez a magnificent Virgo season birthday. Ke’sha is smart, very dedicated and passionate. We love waking up with her every morning here on News 10 every morning. We hope you had a great birthday and vacation!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
File Photo
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

Latest News

Good News Friday: September 9, 2022
Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office: Father lied about baby in Jeep Cherokee in order to find it quicker
El distrito escolar del condado de Ector busca introducir un mandato de máscara temporal
Odessa student arrested after attacking teacher
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery