Killeen Police ask for public’s help in aggravated assault case of stolen Dodge Charger Friday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an aggravated assault case on Friday morning.

Killeen police responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 9 to a residence in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.

According to police, a black Dodge charger was reported stolen the same morning.

The victim traveled around the neighborhood and found his car occupied by three men.

“When he confronted the men, one of them fired a shot at the victim, striking him,” said the police.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and abandoned it after crashing the Charger in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything, has video in the area of Maggie Dr and Woodrow Dr, or has information about this case to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

