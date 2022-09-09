Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities.
Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas.
Tia is 4′11″ and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call the Hearn Police Department at 979-279-5333
