Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities.

Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas.

Tia is 4′11″ and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Hearn Police Department at 979-279-5333

#MissingChild 15 year old Tia Johnson was reported missing to the #Hearne Police Department. Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/nI10vmcI0M — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) September 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.