Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County

The fiery crash happened on Highway 105 around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193.
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193.

Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left the roadway, steered into a ditch and hit a concrete culvert and caught fire.

Troopers say Thomas was the only person in the 2008 Buick LaCrosse and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Thomas was arrested in July for the shooting death of Larry Hardman, 43, of Chappell Hill but posted bail in Septmeber.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: This is a separate crash from another that happened Thursday morning also on Highway 105 near Brenham.

