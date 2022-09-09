Odessa student arrested after attacking teacher

Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An 8th-grade student at Bowie Middle School was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after he attacked a teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, according to our partners at the Odessa American.

Ector County ISD said in a statement last night:

“This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated. We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the student code of conduct. We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families.”

This comes as in the last two days, a fight broke out at a Burger King on 42nd street and the Odessa Police Department said a kid assaulted another kid at a Taco Bell Thursday.

